SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 6.4% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ndwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 297,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GLD opened at $238.66 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $239.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.96.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

