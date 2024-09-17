SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $156.47

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $156.47 and last traded at $156.28, with a volume of 1790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.89.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.75.
Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,200.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,304,000 after acquiring an additional 293,502 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,776,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,768.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 119,741 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,399,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,337,000.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Stories
