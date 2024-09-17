SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.45

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.45 and last traded at $46.43, with a volume of 4477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

