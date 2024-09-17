SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $121.91

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.91 and last traded at $121.58, with a volume of 154290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.46.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.45. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13,920.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 238.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

