Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Acquired by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF comprises 2.4% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $60.17.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.