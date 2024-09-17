Square Token (SQUA) Price Tops $0.0413 on Major Exchanges

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Square Token has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Square Token has a total market cap of $85,366.76 and $17.56 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.04127392 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $17.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

