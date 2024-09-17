Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by MSA Advisors LLC

MSA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 8.0% of MSA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MSA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $96.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average of $83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

