Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 80.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

