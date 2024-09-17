Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $78.35 million and $13.03 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,144.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.55 or 0.00524262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00104463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.86 or 0.00281080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00029735 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00031407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00078367 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 471,635,173 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

