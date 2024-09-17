STF Management LP Decreases Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

STF Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $37.84.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

