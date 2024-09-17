Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Up 10.1%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.14. 630,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,702,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $501.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

In other news, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,690,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $221,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,690,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,692 in the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

