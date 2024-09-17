Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 101.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.23.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DUK opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $118.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

