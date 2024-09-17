Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 65 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $902.13.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $895.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $903.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $860.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $815.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.