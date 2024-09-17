StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NERV

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.93 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.