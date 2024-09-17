StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Express Stock Performance

Shares of EXPR opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. Express has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $205,655.40, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

