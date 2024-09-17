StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Express Stock Performance
Shares of EXPR opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. Express has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $205,655.40, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40.
About Express
