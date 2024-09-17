StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SSY opened at $0.79 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

