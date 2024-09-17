StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

TBNK opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $87.00 million, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

