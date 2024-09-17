StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

STNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STNE

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $615.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 152.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 90.2% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

(Get Free Report

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.