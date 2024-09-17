STP (STPT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $84.99 Million

STP (STPT) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $90.67 million and approximately $84.99 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STP has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04911407 USD and is down -13.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $154,365,469.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

