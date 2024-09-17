Stratis Market Capitalization Tops $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $22,927.34 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.76 or 0.03891221 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00039644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002263 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

