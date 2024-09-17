Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Up 4.5%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 9,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 612,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNCY. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $586.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,061.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $220,391 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 808,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 431,515 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 360,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 243,028 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth $1,890,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at $240,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

