Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$64.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SU. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Suncor Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$61.25.

Shares of SU traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$50.32. 1,016,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,407,303. The company has a market cap of C$63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.49. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$57.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of C$13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.7260019 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total transaction of C$2,131,558.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total value of C$2,131,558.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

