Synapse Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $79.09 million and $7.75 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synapse has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,131,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

