Synapse (SYN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $82.55 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Synapse has a market cap of $82.55 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synapse has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,131,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

