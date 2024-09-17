T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Increased by Conscious Wealth Investments LLC

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 2.1% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 840,336 shares of company stock valued at $154,461,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $205.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $240.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.82 and a fifty-two week high of $206.30.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.69.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

