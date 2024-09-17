T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $205.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.82 and a 12-month high of $206.30. The company has a market cap of $241.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $23,551,862.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,945,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,401,768,090.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $23,551,862.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,945,589 shares in the company, valued at $118,401,768,090.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 840,336 shares of company stock valued at $154,461,060 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

