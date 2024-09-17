T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Shares Purchased by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 5.7% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned 2.29% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDVG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after acquiring an additional 35,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 416,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 306,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 274,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TDVG opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $438.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

