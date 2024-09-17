TD Cowen Upgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to “Strong-Buy”

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Melius Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of AVGO opened at $164.02 on Monday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $763.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 78,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $2,238,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $2,205,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

