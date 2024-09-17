Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNYA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Faraz Ali sold 9,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $28,171.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,331 shares in the company, valued at $544,276.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 19,539 shares of company stock valued at $56,468 over the last three months. 32.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $164,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNYA opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $156.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

