Terril Brothers Inc. Buys 154 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 149,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,126,000 after buying an additional 31,107 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $181.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $181.52. The company has a market cap of $198.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.00.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.14.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

