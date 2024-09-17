Terril Brothers Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Terril Brothers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,275 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises 1.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

