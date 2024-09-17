Terril Brothers Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 136.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,894,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,478 shares during the period. Baymount Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,185,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,825,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,414.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,394,000 after purchasing an additional 654,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,471,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE stock opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $59.59.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

