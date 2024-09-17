Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesco to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Tesco Trading Up 2.4 %

About Tesco

TSCDY opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Tesco has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

