Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesco to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

TSCDY stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. Tesco has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

