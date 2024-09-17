Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,303 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,955,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 348,528 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,861,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,764,000 after acquiring an additional 301,735 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $198.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

