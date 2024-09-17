TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Update

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,700 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 803,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 537,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in TFI International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $42,583,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 226,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after buying an additional 161,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TFI International from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cormark raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $144.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.36 and a 200-day moving average of $145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International has a 1 year low of $104.91 and a 1 year high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

