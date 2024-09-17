The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Bank of East Asia Price Performance

Shares of Bank of East Asia stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658. Bank of East Asia has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

