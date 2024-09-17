The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.5% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $25,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $3,255,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $102,604,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $310.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

