The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Announces GBX 6 Dividend

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Property Franchise Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON TPFG opened at GBX 445.25 ($5.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £283.85 million, a PE ratio of 2,022.73 and a beta of 0.42. The Property Franchise Group has a twelve month low of GBX 270.20 ($3.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 490 ($6.47). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 460.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 411.37.

Get The Property Franchise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 521 ($6.88) to GBX 589 ($7.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 589 ($7.78) target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

About The Property Franchise Group

(Get Free Report)

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.