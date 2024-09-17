The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

