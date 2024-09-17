Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0218 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $218.10 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Threshold

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02127764 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $3,807,105.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

