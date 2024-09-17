Thungela Resources Limited (TGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Thungela Resources Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of LON:TGA opened at GBX 462.29 ($6.11) on Tuesday. Thungela Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 414.40 ($5.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 823.48 ($10.88). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 495.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 519.03. The company has a market capitalization of £614.94 million, a PE ratio of 450.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Thungela Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thungela Resources
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Rate Cuts or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Outperform
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why Zillow Group Could Soar with the Upcoming Interest Rate Cuts
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.