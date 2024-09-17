Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.87% of Duluth worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 896.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 35,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.30 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Duluth from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Duluth Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

