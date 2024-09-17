Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,635 shares during the period. BGSF accounts for about 2.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BGSF were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in BGSF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in BGSF during the first quarter worth about $520,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BGSF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 735,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BGSF alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

BGSF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. BGSF, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). BGSF had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BGSF

(Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.