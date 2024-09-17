Tieton Capital Management LLC Purchases 100,560 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,560 shares during the period. Regional Management comprises 3.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Regional Management worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Regional Management by 53.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 81,883.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Regional Management by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Regional Management by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RM opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 49.53 and a current ratio of 49.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $329.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Regional Management from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Regional Management in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

