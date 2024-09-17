Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Trading Down 96.3%

Shares of Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B – Get Free Report) were down 96.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 19,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 119,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.25.

Torstar Stock Down 96.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.74. The company has a market cap of C$60.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.89.

About Torstar

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

