Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.69.

TMUS opened at $205.85 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $135.82 and a one year high of $206.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $23,551,862.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,945,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,401,768,090.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 840,336 shares of company stock valued at $154,461,060. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

