Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,572,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in uniQure by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 706,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 448,319 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 133.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 350,291 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 469,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 311,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $1,981,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

uniQure Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ QURE opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. uniQure has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $262.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.95.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 158.09% and a negative net margin of 1,027.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

