Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 138 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,477,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IJR stock opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

