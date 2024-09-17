Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQE. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

QQQE opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $70.18 and a 1-year high of $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

